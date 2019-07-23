Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Barbara J. Wosepka, 76, of Shell Rock, passed away on July 22, 2019, at her residence in Shell Rock.

Funeral services are pending at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock.

