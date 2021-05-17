Barbara Lumley, 70, of Nashua, Iowa, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Nashua United Methodist Church with Rev. John Tunnicliff celebrating the service. Pallbearers will be Andrew Panisch, Ashley Panisch, Laine Lumley, Abby Lumley, Steph Lumley and Austin Birmingham. Honorary pallbearers will be Talan and Finlee Panisch.
Friends greeted the family from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Online condolences for the Lumley family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Barb Lumley was born May 10, 1951, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Merle and Mary (Ashley) Usher. She was baptized and confirmed at the Nashua United Methodist Church. Barb graduated from Nashua High School in 1969. On Aug. 9, 1969, in Nashua, she married the love of her life, Richard Lumley.
Barb worked at Sarah Lee, Winnebago and the Waverly Health Center, where she retired in 2017. After retirement, Barb volunteered at the Nashua Welcome Center and on the committee for the splash pad at the park in Nashua.
She loved her family and family vacations in Walker Minnesota. She enjoyed fishing and boat rides, but she mostly enjoyed being with her family and watching her grandkids and great-grandkids play and laugh. Christmas was her favorite holiday, where her counters were always filled with food, and no one left with an empty stomach.
Barb is survived by her husband Richard, of Nashua, Iowa; one daughter, Mary (Jeff Kettwig) Birmingham, of Nashua; one son, Brian (Melissa) Lumley, of Nashua; six grandchildren, Andrew (Cindy Stacy) Pahnisch, Ashley Pahnisch, Laine Lumley, Abby Lumley, Steph Lumley and Austin Birmingham; two great-grandchildren Talan and Finlee Pahnisch; one brother, Jeff (Korine) Usher, of Denver, Colorado; one sister, Julie (Jim) Betsinger, of Nashua; and life long friends, Brian and Casey. She was preceded in death by her parents and her best friend, Caroline Hansen.