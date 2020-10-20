The annual Bark For Life Walk/Run to benefit the American Cancer Society looks a little different this year, but the mission is still the same. This year’s theme is Howl-O-ween and the Bark For Life committee is looking for dogs and their owners to participate in this virtual walk/run.
Participants will register by signing up on the website: www.relayforlife.org/barkbremeria. After they finish the 5K or 1 mile by Sunday, Nov. 1, they’ll email Monica at bmtelly13@gmail.com with their time. There will be a small prize for the best time for the 5K and the 1-mile walk/run.
The event will also feature an online auction that anyone can bid on and will be available Oct. 26–Nov. 1 at www.32auctions.com/BarkforLife2020. A limited number of Bark For Life shirts are available for purchase at Paws Amore, 1901 E Bremer Ave.
The event is part of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement which is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
Visit www.relayForLife.org/barkbremeria or www.facebook.com/barkforlifebremeria to register for the walk and learn more about the event or contact Ann at 319-352-1480.