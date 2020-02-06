Charles Barland will be the featured organist at the Wartburg College Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday, Feb. 14.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Barland in the Chapel Commons.
Barland is a professor of music and the university organist at the University of Dubuque. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native previously served as the director of the UD Choir from 2002 to 2018. He is a two-time winner of the Faculty of the Year Award as well as the recipient of the John Knox Coit Prize for excellence in teaching and advising, the highest award given to faculty at the University of Dubuque.
As an organist, he has performed throughout the United States and in Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England. Barland earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Carroll University, Waukesha, Wisconsin; his Master of Arts degree from the University of Iowa; and his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Kansas.
His program will feature the “Six Schübler Chorales” and “Prelude and Fugue in C major” BWV 547 by Johann Sebastian Bach.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting the music office at 319-352-8300. The series will continue March 13 and April 3.