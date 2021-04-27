Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, recently purchased a new transit van with a wheelchair lift for the residents thanks to the generosity of donations and grants. Despite COVID-19, Bartels was blessed by individuals and organizations recognizing the need and benefits of this fund-raising project.
The original goal was to raise the money for a new transit van by the end of 2021. At the halfway mark, Mike and Marge McCoy, Waverly, contacted Bartels and wanted to lend a helping hand and make the van a reality. This major donation allowed Bartels to purchase the new van 10 months ahead of schedule. “All of us at Bartels are extremely grateful for the McCoy’s support and the kindness shown by all of the donors and organizations,” stated CEO Paula Geise. “A simple ‘thank you’ just doesn’t seem like enough for the generosity shown to Bartels over the past year.”
Four grants were awarded to Bartels for the new van, including the Guernsey Charitable Foundation, Elsie Crosby Mitchell Fund for Senior Citizens, Waverly Rotary Club and Northeastern Iowa Synod ELCA Endowment Fund.
Many other donations contributed to the success of this fund drive from large to small and all are appreciated to carry out Bartels mission of enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.
This new transit van will offer safe and meaningful transportation. The lift provides accessible transportation to all of the residents and will accommodate all sizes of wheelchairs.
