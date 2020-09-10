Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Diercks scholarship recipients

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community employees Jessica Adelmund, RN (second from left), Amanda Dobbs, RN, BSN (center), and Sheena Blanchard, RN, were recognized for their hard work and dedication with the Diercks Memorial Healthcare Scholarship loan assistance award. They are pictured with CEO and president Paula Geise (left), administrator Veronica Shea (second from right) and human resources generalist Amber McLey (right).

 Courtesy photo

Three employees of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community have been awarded loan assistance from the Diercks Memorial Healthcare Scholarship Fund.

Recipients include Jessica Adelmund, RN, skilled coordinator, of Allison; Sheena Blanchard, RN, assistant director of nursing, of Nashua; and Amanda Dobbs, RN, BSN, director of nursing, of Waverly.

The scholarship endowment in the Bartels Memorial Foundation was established in 1992 by Dan Diercks in honor of his parents, W.H. “Shorty” and Elda Diercks. They were longtime Waverly residents, who resided at Bartels before their deaths.

Dan recently passed away in Santa Rosa, California, but his legacy and his parents’ legacy lives on through his generous donations and establishment of this endowment. Dan always expressed his gratitude to the staff at Bartels for the care and love provided to his parents. The endowment was his way of giving back and provides scholarships and loan assistant to Bartels staff who are pursuing healthcare careers.