Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community will hold a Father’s Day drive-by parade starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Participants are asked to decorate their cars so that residents can recognize them. Line-up will take place at the Wartburg College parking lots at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 12th Street Northwest.
The route will follow Fifth Avenue to 20th Street Northwest before turning into the parking lot of the Green Entrance, where the procession will loop around and back to 20th Street. It will then go into Eisenach Village for another loop before returning to 20th Street and head south back to Fifth Avenue.
Participants are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the route. Residents will be a safe distance away along the route.
The parade is happening a week early due to 20th Street closing on June 8.
Families wanting to participate in this parade can RSVP by calling 319-352-4540 or emailing bartels@bartelscommunity.org.