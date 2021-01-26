Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is now offering a new service to the public with the opening of its Foot Spa this week. This is available to anyone 55 or older and would like assistance with caring for their feet.
Along with some pampering, the Bartels Foot Spa will include a nurse assessment complete with blood pressure, pulse and oxygen level readings. The all too important, but often neglected, feet will enjoy a warm and bubbly soak before a nail cleaning, clip and trim. The nails will be filed and rough edges smoothed. To add to the pampering, the feet will be massaged with lotion and nail polish is optional.
The first Bartels Foot Spa will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26, and will be the fourth Tuesday of every month. Appointments can now be made for all of 2021 by calling 319-352-4540. The first date filled quickly as the news spread about the spa. Gift certificates are also available for purchase and make a great gift!
Tara Schares, RN, is assisting with the Bartels Foot Spa and commented, “Our feet our often forgotten and neglected, but an important part of our overall well-being and mobility. As we age, it becomes more difficult to care for our feet, so why not have some help and little pampering at the same time.”
“Our main focus is preventing infections, inflammation and open sores, and maintaining the integrity of our clients’ feet,” added Kristinia Kielman, Bartels Community Liaison, “Clients will be able to relax and enjoy the 30-minute timeframe in massaging chairs and a simple soak or they may also want to step it up and take advantage of the bubbly foot spas.” Kielman joins Bartels with experience in foot clinic procedures and has been instrumental in creating the Bartels Foot Spa as an added service open to the public.
Bartels Foot Spa is located just west of the Blue Entrance on Fifth Avenue Northwest, Waverly, in the administration wing. There is a separate entrance for the Foot Spa from the nursing area. Please park in the Blue Lot on the Bartels campus and watch for signs to the side entrance.