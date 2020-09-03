Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community is hosting a Grandparents Day card shower for all of the residents. Grandparents Day will be celebrated Sunday, Sept. 13, and the Leisure Services staff plans to deliver all of the cards received by this special day.
Everyone is welcome to participate and help bring a smile to the residents at Bartels. Please make sure your card or cards arrive by Saturday, Sept. 12. Send all cards to the following address: “To a Bartels Friend on Grandparents Day,” Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Attn: Leisure Services, 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly, IA 50677.
Even though there is still a no visitor policy in place due to COVID-19, Bartels wants to make Grandparents Day as special as possible.
“Let’s shower the residents with cards and see just how many cards we receive and from how far away,” commented Leisure Services team leader Kara Groen.