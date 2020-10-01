Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, recently recognized 14 employees through the Grateful Residents and Families program.
Bartels residents, their families or co-workers can honor staff members for going above and beyond or making a difference. This program allows those grateful individuals to make a donation to Bartels in honor of the exceptional nurse, CNA, housekeeper, maintenance worker, dining services, leisure services, or other Bartels team member.
These employees are publicly recognized and given a gift of appreciation. Anyone interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to call 319-352-4540 or visit the website at bartelscommunity.org/giving/.