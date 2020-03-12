Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community has released its visitation procedures to attempt to keep the novel coronavirus COVID-19 out of its facilities.
Based on recommendations of Bartels' medical director Dr. Lee Fagre of Waverly Health Center along with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Leading Age, the management of the center will enforce the following policies to keep everyone healthy:
Visitation is limited to only family members of residents. All visitors must sign in when they enter the facilities, and no one under age 18 may visit.
The public is asked not to visit Bartels if they are sick or have any respiratory problems, including cold, cough, runny nose, sore throat, muscle aches, fever or shortness of breath.
Also, if anyone has recently traveled out of the U.S., you are asked not to come to Bartels to visit a resident.
Visitors are required to clean their hands upon entering and prior to exiting the facility with hand sanitizer.
Also, visitors may only be with one resident per trip — no multiple people. Additionally, all group visits that have been scheduled, including volunteers, have been cancelled.
Bartels will continue to monitor the spread of the virus. The policy will be updated if the virus gets closer to the Waverly area. As of Thursday, March 12, there have been 13 reported cases in Johnson County and one in Pottawatomie County.
Updates are available on Bartels' website, bartelscommunity.org, and its Facebook page. Otherwise, call the facility a 319-352-4540 with any questions.