A new Mentor Program at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, kicked off 2020 for the nursing staff and will work to enhance the orientation process, improve staff retention, identify areas of improvement and provide staff members with essential information to perform job duties.
Bartels’ mentors will strive to assist new and current employees achieve their career goals within the organization, increase work satisfaction and provide quality care for Bartels’ residents. The first group of mentors to complete the program wrapped up training at the beginning of March.
Staff members were required to apply for the Mentor Program and were interviewed. Mentors were selected based on job performance, dependability, values, career goals, attitudes and ability to balance home life versus work life. They all attended four hours of mentor training involving coaching, activities and classroom studies.
The first nine staff members to complete the training include Madison Goodley, CNA; Keri Daron, LPN; Charity Moyer, CNA; Pam Hum, RN; Chalee Gienau, CNA/CMA; Jodi Heine, CNA; Misty Cox, CNA; Shanice Midthus, CNA/CMA; and Carolann Bast, CNA.
Sara Sutton, Bartels Staff Development/Nursing Educator stated, “They all did very well and came up with suggestions on how to better our Bartels family. I am very proud of these mentors. I hope this program continues to grow and support new and current staff members.”
The addition of this Mentor Program is another extension of the mission at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community of “Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.” The goals of the program include enhancing work relationships, supporting current and new staff members and providing the best quality care for the Bartels’ residents.