Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, recently purchased a new Clavinova (digital piano). It is similar in styling to an acoustic piano, but with many features common to various keyboards including the ability to save and load songs and to connect to a computer via USB or wireless network. This new Clavinova will benefit over 200 residents and will be used daily for a wide variety of purposes including worship services, seasonal services and holiday programs, musical entertainment, special events and music therapy.
This new addition to Bartels was made possible with two grant awards and memorial donations from families. The Elsie Crosby Mitchell Fund for Senior Citizens grant and Northeastern Iowa Synod Endowment grant for ELCA-related nursing and children’s homes both contributed significantly to the new digital piano. The remainder of the cost was donated by families as a memorial for their loved ones who enjoyed the plentiful music at Bartels.
Bartels is truly grateful for the continued support of families, Elsie Crosby Mitchell Fund and Northeastern Iowa Synod ELCA. These donations and grants assist in upholding Bartels’ mission, “Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.”
Music is integral in creating feelings of community connectedness and quality of life for residents. The leisure services team and Pastor Mike Blair express their sincere appreciation to everyone who made this purchase possible to continue the strong tradition of musical activities, entertainment, therapy and worship at Bartels.
