Five months after being taken off of the state’s COVID-19 outbreak list for long-term-care facilities, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community reports two residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a press release posted on the facility's Facebook page Friday night, Bartels President and CEO Paula Giese reported the two residents of Woodland Terrace and a staff member were infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in results provided to the center on Thursday and Friday.
In the release, Giese said the staff member had not been working at the time of the report and is already in quarantine. The two residents of Woodland Terrace are also isolated.
However, by Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines, which state that three or more infected residents constitute an outbreak, Bartels is not considered to be having an outbreak. Giese added that families of any residents impacted by the reported infection have been notified.
“When a person tests positive, a contact tracing is done, and exposed staff, residents and/or family will be notified by the public health department if they feel an individual was at moderate to high risk of exposure,” Giese said in the statement. “This will not affect Linden Place, Aspen Cottage or Eichhorn Haus, and their current policies in place will remain the same.”
Meanwhile, Woodland Terrace staff and residents will undergo additional, federally mandated testing Thursday and Friday to ensure the virus has been isolated. Giese added that Bartels will continue to offer hospice visits only on an individual basis, with enhanced visits placed on hold until further notice.
The most recent infection reported at Bartels, according to a search of its Facebook page, was a single Woodland Terrace staff member on Sept. 21. No residents were affected in this case.
Bartels was declared COVID-free May 14 after it experienced an outbreak in April.
Also on Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency through Nov. 15, an additional 30 days. In the order, all bars and restaurants and other venues of public gathering must continue with making sure familiar groups maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.
Additionally, professional and driving licensure renewal provision suspensions have been allowed to continue, and some weight limits on transport trucks are still waived through the emergency measures.
On Monday morning, the state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 387 additional positive cases, bringing the total positive tests since March to 107,570, with a 9.7% 14-day positivity rate statewide. There have been 1,536 deaths and 82,077 recoveries.
In Bremer County, there are 611 total cases with a 7.9% 14-day positivity rate, 465 recoveries and seven deaths. The last positive test received in the county was Saturday, while there were six positive tests on Friday and four on Thursday. There were 11 cases added on Wednesday, four on Oct. 13 and 17 on Oct. 12.
For the surrounding counties, there are 342 cases in Butler County with a 6.4% 14-day positivity rate, two deaths, 309 recoveries and 21 cases added last week; Black Hawk County has 5,176 cases with a 14-day rate of 8.7%, 96 deaths, 4,300 recoveries and 236 additional cases; Chickasaw County has 320 cases, a 7.6% rate over the last 14 days and 10 new cases over the previous week, 306 recoveries and one death; 339 cases in Fayette County with two deaths, 201 recoveries, a 14-day positivity rate of 8.5% and 47 new cases last week; and 391 cases in Buchanan County with a 14-day average of 8.5% positivity, 253 recoveries, three deaths and 37 new cases last week.