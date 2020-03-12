Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is hosting a career fair for all nursing positions Thursday, March 26. All RNs, LPNs, CNAs, nursing students and individuals interested in becoming a CNA are welcome to attend and learn more about Bartels from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on March 26.
In a recent employee survey, over 95 percent of employees at Bartels feel the work they do is meaningful and an overwhelming number are proud to work at Bartels.
Open interviews will be available if interested, as well as child sitters and refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and tour the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community campus. Enter the facility at the Blue Entrance at 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly.
Bartels is now offering more flexible scheduling with Monday-Friday options and career advancement opportunities.
A direct care professional training course is also offered at Bartels for anyone interested in beginning a career in the nursing field as a certified nursing assistant. The three-week training sessions are held on the Bartels campus and, upon completion of classes and labs, Bartels will assist students in registering with Hawkeye Community College to challenge the test for state certification. Bartels offers wages during the class, pays for one time for testing and employs graduates of the course who also pass the state testing. Anyone interested in this program, is encouraged to stop in at the career fair March 26 or visit bartelscommunity.org/careers/ to complete an online application. The next training session begins April 9 and classes will also be held in May and June.
One employee stated, “Bartels is welcoming and treats residents with dignity and respect. The staff provides care for the whole person, including physical health, mental health, spiritual care, emotional and social well-being.”
Bartels prides itself on carrying out its mission of “enriching lives through quality services and Christian care” and over 65 years of experience in long-term care. This mission goes beyond the residents, as staff and their input are valued. This statement was put into action this winter, as employees were offered a place to stay and a free meal at Bartels during a winter storm.
Over 73% of employees feel the culture at Bartels aligns with their values and a majority stated their input is valued and would recommend working at Bartels to others in the employee survey.
More information about Bartels and career options, please visit bartelscommunity.org.