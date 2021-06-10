Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (LCMS), 902 Bluff St., Cedar Falls, is hosting a Hymn Festival on Sunday, June 20, at 6 p.m.
The Hymn Festival will center on the singing of five Pentecost hymns in the Lutheran tradition. Primary organist for the service is Vicar Emmett Bartens. Vicar Bartens is studying for the Holy Ministry at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is concluding his year of vicarage at Our Redeemer Lutheran and Peace Lutheran, Shell Rock. Choral music will also be featured.
Our Redeemer Lutheran is located at 902 Bluff St. (corner of East Ninth and Bluff streets) in Cedar Falls. The public is welcome. For more information, call the church at 319-266-2509.
Please join us for an evening of Word and song.