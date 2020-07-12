Severe thunderstorms rolling through Eastern Iowa Saturday afternoon forced the postponement of most of the first-round slate for Classes 1A and 2A, but a few games were able to be played, one that involves an area team and one that affects another’s second-round match-up.
In Rockford, Nashua-Plainfield dispatched Riceville, 11-1 in six innings. The Huskies took a 4-1 lead after three, and then mashed five more runs in the fifth and plated two more in the sixth to end the game early.
No statistics were immediately available on Varsity Bound for N-P. The Huskies will next face host Rockford in the District 5 semifinal on the Warriors’ home diamond.
On the upper half of the District 5 bracket, rain washed out both games that were held in St. Ansgar. The games between the host Saints and Clarksville as well as the earlier contest between Janesville and Dunkerton were moved to Monday night following press time. The winners of those games will be played Tuesday in St. Ansgar at 7 p.m., with the district final played Saturday in St. Ansgar.
Meanwhile, Wapsie Valley’s game against Gladbrook-Reinbeck in Class 1A District 9 in Reinbeck was also rained out and moved to Monday after press time.
The game was originally scheduled for Traer, but North Tama had to cancel the remainder of its season due to a player testing positive for the novel coronavirus. That gave Belle Plaine a bye into the semifinals, and although Wapsie Valley has the higher seed, the game was moved to Reinbeck because the Warriors’ home field does not have lights.
The winner of Monday’s game will play Tuesday against Belle Plaine at a site to be determined.
In Class 2A, the District 6 contest between Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli and Waukon was postponed to Monday after press time. The winner would play Crestwood at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mikkelson Park in New Hampton, the first of a district semifinal doubleheader.
However, Denver now knows its opponent in Class 2A District 4. Hudson defeated Aplington-Parkersburg in Eldora, 7-2 behind Drew Stanfield’s five strikeouts, allowing just eight hits, two walks and an earned run for the Pirate victory over the Falcons. The Cyclones will play Tuesday at 4:30 in Dike after they received a first-round bye.
REGULAR SEASON RESULTS
Wapsie sweeps home triangular, N-P downs Janesville
FAIRBANK — On Tuesday, Wapsie Valley won both of its games in a triangular with Janesville and Nashua-Plainfield, while the Huskies were able to defeat the Wildcats in the middle game.
In the opener, Wapsie took a 14-5 victory over N-P on the strength of an eight-run first inning. The Warriors added four in the third. The game ended after five innings due to time limit.
Trevor Sauerbrei had four RBIs for the Warriors with a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly. Blayde Bellis, Jacob Schoer and Garrett Barnes each knocked in a pair of runs as well. Austin Bienemann led the Huskies with three batted in as part of a 2-for-3 effort with a double.
Tanner Blaylock took the win on the mound with a three-inning effort with two hits, one unearned run and two strikeouts. Brady Benning threw for an inning, allowing four earned runs on two hits with two hit batters and two K’s, and Dallas Wittenburg had allowed only one hit in one inning of work.
For N-P, Tucker Franzen faced six batters, walking four and allowed two hits and six earned without recording an out. Clay Fisher finished up with four innings, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits, five walks and a strikeout.
In the second game, the Huskies used an eight-run sixth to end the game with the Wildcats early, 13-3. N-P jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, and then added two more in the top of the fourth before Janesville scored their first run in the bottom half. The Wildcats added two more in the fifth before the Husky explosion.
Kristen Holmvig had a 5-for-5 game with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs, a home run shy of the cycle. Max Hillegas added a solo homer, and Sam Funderman and Dawson Lamborn each drove in two. Janesville was led by Wiley Sherburne’s 2-for-3 effort with a double and an RBI, while Jared Hoodjer and Payton Trees also brought home one each.
On the mound, Bo Harrington went all six innings for the Huskies, allowing just three runs on six hits with two hit batters and two strikeouts. Hoodjer took the loss in four innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with a walk, a hit batter and five K’s. Sherburne threw 1 1/3 innings with two earned, three hits, two free passes and two strikeouts, and Kyle Graves pitched two-thirds of an inning with five earned, three hits, three walks and a hit batter.
In the finale, the Warriors plated five in the first, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth to dispatch the Wildcats, 12-2 in five innings.
Blaylock was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the game, while Brady Sauerbrei and Brody Stark each going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in. Meanwhile, Joey Carlson drove in two, going 1-for-2 at the plate.
Tyler Ott got the win on the hill with one hit, two unearned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts in five innings. Leo Dodd shouldered the loss, going 3 2/3 with seven earned runs on eight hits, five walks and a strikeout. Joe Kiene had a third of an inning in relief with three earned on one hit, three walks and two plunked.
Denver 9, Jesup 5
JESUP — On Wednesday, Denver notched three runs in the third, scratched across single tallies in the fourth, fifth and seventh, and held on to defeat Jesup in the North Iowa Cedar-East finale.
Braden Powers led the Cyclones with two RBIs with a double for his 1-for-4 effort, while Cale Neuendorf was 2-for-4 with a run driven in. Nathan Eggena, Trevan Reiter and Luke Prendergast each had brought in a run.
Powers also got the win on the mound, going the distance with five runs on nine hits with two walks, a hit batter and a strikeout.
Denver 7, Waterloo Columbus 3
WATERLOO — On Friday, Denver broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the seventh to defeat Waterloo Columbus, 7-3, at Sulentic Field.
Cale Neuendorf allowed two unearned runs in five innings starting on the mound with two hits, three walks, a hit batter and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Colton Reiter got the victory in relief with two hits and one run allowed.
Neuendorf and Will Curtis had two RBIs each, Curtis’ as part of a 2-for-3 night with a double, while Neuendorf was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Reiter also drove in a run on a sac fly.
The Cyclones’ scheduled home finale on Thursday with Waverly-Shell Rock was cancelled due to rain.