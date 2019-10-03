Whether an animal lives in the shelter for a few weeks or several months, finding its forever home is always the goal.
Meet Batman.
Batman is a 2-year-old Pitbull/Boxer mix. He has a dark chocolate coat with unique white spots around his four feet.
Batman is a medium sized dog with such a big personality. He prefers to be the only animal in the house, but that means he can get all of the attention. As far as people, he seems to get along with all ages. Because of his fun, energetic character, he would do best in an active home and would probably love a big yard to play in.
He arrived at the Cedar Bend Humane Society on Oct. 13, 2018, as a stray. This means that he has been at the shelter for nearly a year, currently the longest resident.
Batman has such character and is a very playful and sweet natured fella. He will greet you with a big hug and beg for scratches under his chin. When given a toy or a piece of rope, Batman would be up for a game of “tug of war.“ If you give this guy lots of love and affection, he will be sure to give you the same in return.
By completing the orientation process, one can become a volunteer at the shelter. Applicants must be 16 years old, but those between the ages of 10 and 15 can volunteer with a parent or legal guardian.
When volunteering at the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, one has the opportunity to make lots of furry friends. It’s not only important to help take care of the animal’s everyday needs such as filling their water and food bowls, making sure their blankets are clean and dry, and cleaning their kennels, but also providing them with love and affection. This means lots of pats, belly rubs, and spending one-on-one time with them.
Volunteers can also walk dogs, bathe them, and tend to the needs of the other animal guests, such as cats and rabbits. Making the animals feel special and wanted is definitely an important part of volunteering at the shelter.
Any amount of time volunteering with the animals, whether big or small, is significant and makes a difference. They rely on their human friends to take care of them while they wait for their forever family to walk through the doors.