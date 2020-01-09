Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo, will be hosting two Battle of the Bulge Veterans for a presentation from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

These Iowa Veterans will share their story and experiences from the Battle of the Bulge followed by an open Q&A session. Complimentary refreshments will also be available during the program.

Every Wednesday in January is a Dollar Day, which means attending this program is included with your $1 museum admission. Museum members are free of charge.

For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.