The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., Waterloo, will be hosting two Battle of the Bulge Veterans for a presentation from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
These Iowa Veterans will share their story and experiences from the Battle of the Bulge followed by an open Q&A session. Complimentary refreshments will also be available during the program.
Every Wednesday in January is a Dollar Day, which means attending this program is included with your $1 museum admission. Museum members are free of charge.
For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.