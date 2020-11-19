WAVERLY – The Battle of Waterloo, a two-day wrestling tournament scheduled for Dec. 18-19 at Young Arena in Waterloo, was canceled Wednesday, multiple sources confirmed to Waverly Newspapers.
The decision to cancel the 32-team dual tournament stems from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“... The safety of all of the competing athletes, coaches, event workers and spectators was our first consideration in making this decision,” Waterloo Schools, District Activities and Athletics Director Dan Huff said in a news release. “Additionally, we needed to consider the potential guidance from Young Arena, the city of Waterloo and the Black Hawk Public Health Department in making our decision.
“Although the decision is disappointing, it is the correct decision based on the current conditions and the uncertainty of future conditions.”
Huff said the Battle of Waterloo Committee reviewed alternative tournament formats, including multiple locations, but the committee was not able to develop any “acceptable options.”
Denver, Nashua-Plainfield, Wapsie Valley and Waverly-Shell Rock were scheduled to compete at the Battle of Waterloo.
According to the release, the 2021 Battle of Waterloo will take place Dec. 17-18 “in the hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will have receded, and we will be able to safely resume a sense of normalcy in our daily lives, workplaces, education, athletics and family life.”