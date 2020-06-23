The Northeast Iowa Food Bank was selected to receive a $2,500 Bayer Fund grant, from Bayer representatives located in northeast Iowa.
Funds from the grant will be used for the acquisition and distribution of produce and other perishable foods through the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s on-site food pantry, the Cedar Valley Food Pantry, located in Waterloo.
“Food insecurity affects people from all walks of life, and in all stages of life,” said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food. “Securing generous funding like this helps us tackle the biggest barriers to hunger relief. One of the ways we are able to make a bigger impact with this funding, is through increasing the quantity and quality of food we distribute, as well as how often we distribute it. Our Produce & Perishable Pantry is a weekly distribution of food, where clients can come and receive fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and other perishable food items, in addition to their allotted monthly distribution through our Cedar Valley Food Pantry.”
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.
To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.