The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP).
This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our second wave of five for this sTEP grant was conducted March 14-17 over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had one arrest and one warning for OWI, one citation for .02 violation, 31 citations and six warnings for speed violations, one warning for no texting, three citations for driving without a license, three citations for suspended or revoked, one citation and four warnings for registration, two citations and six warnings for no proof of insurance, two citations and two warnings for dark windows, 10 warnings for equipment violations, one citation for move over violation, five warnings for other traffic violations, and two arrest warrants served. In addition, there was one motorist assisted, one narcotic arrest, and two property damage accidents investigated.
We hope that everyone had a fun and safe St. Patrick’s Day. Our next sTEP wave will be May 18-31.