The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP).
This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our second wave for this sTEP grant was conducted Dec. 18-Jan. 1 over the Christmas holiday and New Year. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had two arrests and two warnings for OWI, one open container citation, one seat belt citation, 52 citations and 10 warnings for speed violations, one citation and two warnings for stop sign/light violations, four citations and one warning for driving without a license, three citations for suspended or revoked, five citations and one warning for registration, five citations and 13 warnings for no proof of Insurance, six citations and four warnings for dark windows, six warnings for equipment violations, three citations and 12 warnings for other traffic violations, In addition there were four arrest warrants served, six motorists assisted and seven property damage and five personal injury accidents investigated.
We hope that everyone had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Our next sTEP wave will be May 24-June 6.