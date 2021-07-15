The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP).
This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our fourth wave for this sTEP grant was conducted July 2-5 over the Fourth of July weekend. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had three arrests for OWI, one open container citation, five citations for no seatbelt, 48 citations and 12 warnings for speed violations, three citations and one warning for driving without a license, four citations for suspended or revoked, three citations for registration, three citations and 12 warnings for no proof of Insurance, six citations and one warning for dark windows, one citation and seven warnings for equipment violations, and seven citations and six warnings for other traffic violations. In addition there were two arrest warrants served, eight motorists assisted, and three property damage accidents and one personal injury accident investigated.
We hope that everyone had an enjoyable Fourth of July. Our next sTEP wave will be Aug. 20-Sept. 6. Hope everyone has a great summer.