The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP).
This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our first wave of five for this sTEP grant was conducted Nov. 16-29 over the Thanksgiving holiday. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had two arrests for OWI, 79 citations and 15 warnings for speed violations, two seat belt citations, one citation and one warning for stop sign/light violations, four citations for driving without a license, two citations for suspended or revoked, three citations and three warnings for registration, 10 warnings for no proof of Insurance, three citations for dark windows, four warnings for equipment violations, two citations and two warnings for other traffic violations, one arrest warrant served, one interdiction/canine search, and one narcotics arrest. In addition there were 15 motorists assisted and seven property damage accidents investigated.
We hope that everyone had a great Thanksgiving holiday. Our next sTEP wave will be Dec. 18-Jan. 1.