Every 10 years, the Constitution calls for a complete head count of every man, woman and child living in the U.S.
The 24th decennial tally, a practice done ever since 1790, will help the federal government apportion the seats in the House of Representatives as well as appropriate the money each of the states, counties and cities receive based on population. The U.S. Census Bureau is preparing to start the enumeration process in the next few months.
John Cook, partnership specialist with the Census, met with a few members of the Waverly Complete Count Committee Monday at Waverly City Hall and local media to elaborate on the importance of getting everyone counted “once, only once and in the right place.”
He reminded everyone that Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution calls for the Census to be taken on every year ending with a zero.
“We count all 50 state, Puerto Rico, (Washington) D.C., all of the island territories,” Cook said. “My personal favorite is that we count the U.S.-flagged ships at sea, so if you happen to find yourself on a destroyer in the middle of the Atlantic on April 1, you, too, will be counted in the 2020 Census.
“I have volunteered many times to count the U.S. Virgin Islands. I’m still waiting on that paperwork to go through, especially (Monday, with the cold weather and snow).”
Cook said the federal government sends approximately $675 billion annually — not every decade as he stressed — based on the data gathered this year. That’s why the Census wants to be sure the count is accurate.
“A good count is going to set your community up with good funding for the next decade,” he said. “An undercount, we miss a lot of people, and it’s really going to handcuff you.”
The Census does its tabulations in two big waves. The first is called “self-enumeration.” That will begin on March 12, when the Census Bureau sends out postcards to invite residents to participate in the count.
There will be three ways to do the self-enumeration: by phone, by filling out a paper form, and for the first time via the internet.
On the card, it will provide a web address and a code to allow the person in the household who has online savvy to fill out the information for the entire family. For those who aren’t into being on the World Wide Web, there will also be a phone number printed on the mailer.
“You will get to talk to a human being,” Cook said. “There will not be a robot. The human being will be able to speak English plus 12 additional languages.”
Those languages for internet and phone support are Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Japanese. Cook added there are another 47 languages, including American Sign Language, that are used by field agents during in-person interviews.
“We really want to make sure that we’re opening the Census to as many people as possible,” he said.
The third option is the tried-and-true paper questionnaire. That is available in just English and Spanish, and it would be mailed if no one from the household had yet responded to the invitation to call or go online.
Starting May 1, the second phase of the count, known as Non-Response Follow-Up (NRFU), which Cook pronounced “nerfoo” and called his “favorite government acronym of all time.” He said that process is where most people know the Census.
“We hire a bunch of people: college kids — I’m looking at you, Wartburg — retirees, folks looking for a part-time job to help put some extra money into the vacation fund or college fund,” Cook said. “They go around and knock at doors… and want to make sure that you are counted.”
Cook advised that the Census counts for each person needs to reflect where that person resides a majority of the year as of April 1. For example, those who are students at Wartburg College, as they are in Waverly for at least eight months out of the year, should be counted as living in Waverly.
He said that rule hearkens back to the rules adopted for the very first Census on the concept of where someone lives most of the time.
“College kids, if you live and sleep here in Waverly, in a dorm room or off campus, you enumerate yourself here,” Cook said.
However, in the case of children who split their time between divorced parents, Cook said the parents would need to figure out whose house those kids are spending the most time out of the year.
The NRFU counts conclude around Aug. 1, and the data is sent to the bureau’s processing center in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Number crunchers there make sure all of the data is accurate over the autumn months.
The president will then receive an aggregated report on or before Dec. 31, and then Congress will get a more detailed geographic report on April 1, 2021, to begin the House reapportionment prior to the 2022 election.
“We want as many people to self-respond as possible, because it helps improve the accuracy of the count, make sure we’re getting everybody, and honestly, saves the taxpayers a lot of money, because we don’t have to hire as big of staff to go find folks,” Cook said.
Cook stressed that when anyone either fills out a form, whether on paper or online, calls the Census bureau or gets interviewed by a Census-taker, they are only speaking with the bureau and no other governmental agency. Private data is protected through Title XIII of the U.S. Code.
“In order to do our jobs, people have to talk to us and have to trust us,” Cook said. “If they don’t trust us, they’re not talking with us, and we’re going to miss that very valuable data.”
Any violation of Title XIII is punishable by up to five years in federal prison or $250,000 in fines.
To become a Census-taker for 2020, prospective applicants can go to 2020Census.gov/jobs. Cook said the Census is “hiring like mad,” as it has 38 separate operations within the once-every-10-year task. In 2010, the bureau hired around 710,000 people.
He added the pay is very good. This year, the base hourly rate in Iowa is $17.50, Cook said, while Carla Guyer, Waverly city clerk and chairwoman of the Complete Count Committee, said the Bremer County rate has ranged between $21 and $23.
Cook said as a partnership specialist, his job is to make sure that there are as many local-level connections as he can make to spread the word about the Census.
“At the end of the day, you guys know Wartburg a lot better than we do,” he said. “We want to partner with you and want to leverage, A) your local knowledge, where people congregate, what kind of messages are going to be most important to them, what are the issues, and then we want to make the Census in Wartburg, or in Waverly, about that.”
He said how they spread the message is through complete count committees, which the state has as well as many cities, including Waverly. The Iowa commission is led by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and vice-chaired by Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Two weeks ago, the state launched an effort to encourage early enumeration with the Census as well as to apply to be a Census-taker.
“Iowa does a pretty good job for self-response,” Cook said. “In 2010, we had an average response of 79%. That tied us for third in the country. We were beaten out by Wisconsin and Minnesota.”
Those in the room started to chuckle at that reference, realizing the rivalries Iowa has with those two states, especially within Big Ten Conference football. Cook said that the state just wants to beat Gopher and Badger states this time around.
“Gov. Reynolds has challenged everyone in the state to fill out their forms and to raise our rates,” he said. “Let’s be No. 1 in self-response rate.”
There is more information about this year’s Census by going to its website at 2020Census.gov, and it is on five social-media platforms as well: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Over the last couple of years, President Donald Trump attempted to restore a citizenship question to the Census for the first time since 1950. However, the Supreme Court ruled on June 27 that it cannot be included, so Cook said, the questionnaires have been printed without it.
“The citizenship question is on other instruments that we have, because we have about 130-plus in the field at any one time,” Cook said. “It is not on the decennial Census.”