On Jan. 21, 2021, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School member Ed Scharlau shared with the students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School one of his missions, Water to Thrive.
Scharlau is one of the founders of Water to Thrive and serves on the board of directors. In his message, Scharlau challenged the students of St. Paul’s to “Be the Pipe” (this message can be viewed at https://youtu.be/oG1sypnBWc8).
“You and people like me are the connect between water and what comes out. We are the pipe.” Scharlau said. “Let’s make that water flow.”
Water to Thrive transforms lives in rural Africa by working with partners and beneficiaries to bring the blessing of clean, safe water, connecting communities in need with supporters who have the heart and spirit to make a difference (for more information on Water to Thrive go to www.watertothrive.org).
The students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School have set a goal to raise $5000 by the end of Lutheran Schools Week, March 12, 2021 to build a well to provide clean water to a community in need in Africa.
“It’s been a tremendous community engagement in Waverly.” Scharlau said.
St. Paul’s students are well on their way of reaching their goal with a generous $2500 donation made by St. Paul’s Lutheran School alum, Faith Weiblen Trapp. Faith Weiblen Trapp and Don Trapp made the donation in honor of former St. Paul’s Pastor, William Weiblen and Ilah Weiblen.
To make a donation to the “Be the Pipe” campaign and to help the students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School reach their goal, go to www.watertothrive.org/campaigns/be-the-pipe.
On Sunday, March 21, Scharlau will be giving a message about Water to Thrive during the two live streamed worship services of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School at 9 and 11 a.m. You can view these services by going to www.stpaulswaverly.org/live.