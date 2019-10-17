Jim and Yvonne Beam will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Oct. 19, 2019.
They chose to celebrate the event with their children, Andrea and Eric Matthias and Nate and Heather Beam on a Caribbean cruise in March of this year.
Jim Beam and Yvonne Winkelman were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Jim is retired from CUNA Mutual in Waverly and Yvonne is retired from Covenant Health in Waterloo. They have 11 grandchildren, Tyler, Noelle, Camryn (Goding), Caedmon, Jack, Gemma, Toby and Everly Beam and and Owen, Ethan and Emily Matthias.