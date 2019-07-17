ST. ANSGAR — They say in baseball that if you watch long enough, you’ll witness something you won’t see every day.
That was the case in Tuesday’s Class 1A District 5 semifinal between North Butler and Janesville at St. Ansgar High School. From pickoffs to rundowns to a play where an umpire inadvertently got involved, unusual plays were nearly the norm. In fact, the game was delayed an hour due to an early-afternoon thunderstorm.
In the end, though, the Bearcats were able to hold off the Wildcats, 6-5, to advance to Saturday’s district final against the host Saints, who later defeated Rockford, 8-1.
NB head coach Travis Miller felt his seniors were able to roll with the punches in overcoming the adversity in getting the win.
“They just keep battling,” Miller said. “They took an early lead, and Janesville fired right back and took advantage. Sometimes, that’s the easy time to hang your head, but they kept battling and hitting, so I just love the resiliency.”
Meanwhile, Wildcat coach Tony Rex was proud of how his squad handled everything that happened during the contest.
“I told them time and time again, ‘You’ve got to learn from your mistakes and move on,’” Rex said. “Baseball’s not a game where you can dwell on mistakes and the negatives. You have to bounce back right away, or else, it’s going to be a long ballgame.
“I’m super proud of the way they handled adversity and never gave up until the very end there.”
At the start of the game, both starting pitchers — Jared Hoodjer for the Wildcats (15-5-1) and Brandon Reiher for the Bearcats (13-9-1) — were dominant. They each didn’t allow any runs in the first four innings, with Hoodjer scattering four hits in that time, striking out eight and picking off a runner, while Reiher retired the first eight men he faced, before Hoodjer singled in the bottom of the third.
The scoring started in the fifth inning. NB’s Trevor Brinkman led off the inning with a single to left, and Reiher sacrificed him over to second. Brinkman then took third on a wild pitch before Kane Allison walked and later stole second. Chet Buss then drove them both home with a solid single up the middle to give the Bearcats the 2-0 lead.
However, the Wildcats came right back in the bottom half of the frame. After a strikeout to start the inning, Keegan Eastman poked a single to left, then Christian Mauer and Hoojer drew back-to-back bases on balls.
Rex then brought in Brayden Bradfield to run at third and Josh Hahn to take over at second. Following an infield fly for the second out, Joey Carlson dribbled a swinging bunt in front of the mound. Reiher was late to get to the ball, and he had no play, allowing Bradfield to score and cut the Bearcat lead to 2-1. Then on an 0-2 offering, Spencer Hoff doubled to left field to bring home Hahn and Hoodjer to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead after five.
Hoff then took over on the mound in the sixth inning. The lefty issued a leadoff walk to Brandon Adelmond, but then with a delayed move, picked him off first base. Hoff then struck out Beau Thompson, walked Brinkman and Reiher before fanning Kane Allison looking to end the inning.
After Janesville failed to add to their lead in the bottom half, Hoff looked to complete the save and send the Wildcats to Saturday night. However, North Butler had other plans.
Buss capped his 3-4 night with a single to left. Shawn Weitzenkamp then took a 2-2 offering off his helmet to get awarded first base, and then Levi Lubben reached on a Hoff error that allowed Buss to score and Weitzenkamp to go to third to tie the game at 3-3.
After Lubben stole second, Chase Eiklenborg ripped a full-count offering just to the right of center field to bring home both Weitzenkamp and Eiklenborg to take the 5-3 advantage. Nick Heyer, batting for Adelmond then walked, and Beau Thompson flew to left for the first out of the inning.
At that point, a play that baseball fans would have needed to dig deep into the rulebook happened.
Brinkman hit a ball that, under normal circumstances, would have led to a 6-4-3 double play, as it went straight toward Dodd at shortstop. However, the bases umpire, who was situated just in front of Dodd, just happened to be in the way of the ground ball. It hit the umpire in the left foot before Dodd got his glove onto it. The umpire immediately called for a dead ball to award Brinkman first base and move up Eiklenborg and Heyer 90 feet to load the bases.
Looking for an explanation, Rex, the Wildcat coach, was told since the ball hit the umpire before it reached a fielder, the ball is immediately dead, even though Dodd was able to start the apparent double play.
“They did make the right call,” Rex said afterwards. “I know that it’s a tough one to accept, but they made the right call. The only way to respond from that — you can’t dwell on your mistakes, you can’t sit there thinking, ‘Oh, that should’ve been an out’ or whatnot, you’ve got to move on.”
On the very next play, Reiher executed a perfect suicide squeeze to score Eiklenborg, and he reached on a late throw to the second baseman Eastman, who was covering first. He then saw Heyer try to score, so he fired the ball to Carlson at the dish, who then ran Heyer back to Dawson Charley at third, who tagged Heyer for the second out. Allison then popped out to Carlson in foul ground to end the inning with the 6-3 lead.
Rex urged his team to put those plays behind them.
“When they got back to the dugout, I told them, ‘You can roll over, or you can fight,’” he said.
And, the Wildcats did fight. Hoodjer led off with a double to left and took third on a wild pitch. Then Dodd walked and stole second. Carlson grounded to Reiher for the first out, but Dodd was halfway between second and third after Reiher held Hoodjer at third. Weitzenkamp tried to cut down Dodd as he returned to second, but the throw wound up in left field, allowing both runners to score to narrow the gap to 6-5.
But the comeback was not to be for Janesville. Hoff grounded out to first, and Charley lined out to Brinkman at second to end the game.
Miller said the seventh inning was full of big plays.
“Having the bases loaded and squeezing in a run there in a 6-5 ballgame, that was pretty big,” he said. “It was a good time to do that.
“I thought that Brandon Reiher did a good job on the mound. The error in the seventh, that’s on me. I told him to throw it over. Hindsight says, ‘Don’t throw that ball,’ but in the excitement, that’s on me.”
Reiher earned the victory on the mound, going the distance and allowing three earned runs on seven hits with three walks, five strikeouts and one wild pitch.
Rex said the Bearcat hurler was a puzzle for his hitters to figure out, especially in the first four innings.
“He kept us off balance all game,” he said of Reiher. “He’s just a solid pitcher, there’s no doubt about that. Our hitters just couldn’t quite catch on to him, and he had an outstanding performance. You’ve got to tip your cap to him.”
Meanwhile, Hoff shouldered the loss and blown save, throwing one inning plus four batters, allowing two hits, two earned runs along with three walks, two strikeouts and one hit batter. Hoodjer gave up two earned on six hits in five innings with two walks and eight K’s as well as a wild pitch and a hit batsman. Ben McGrath mopped up the seventh, allowing just one hit and one walk.
Rex said that the 2019 baseball season was a rollercoaster.
“We struggled with baseball things and non-baseball things,” he said. “When I started with these guys, I knew from the get-go that they were a talented young group of young men. I was super-excited to work with them.
“They impressed me every single day — every practice, every game — they work so hard and so talented, they took down Don Bosco, and that was a great feeling. They definitely earned it. They definitely earned their spot, and unfortunately, they didn’t come out on top.”
Meanwhile, Miller said his team is playing with a lot of confidence heading into Saturday’s district final.
“They can get down a run or two and not hang our heads, and that’s something we’ve been waiting for, for a long time,” he said. “They’re doing a really nice job of that.
“It’s just exciting to watch them play and wish them the best of luck each time they take the field.”
He added that going against the Saints (24-9), to whom the Bearcats lost, 9-0, at home on May 28, he’s expecting a good hitting team. The winner will go to the substate game Tuesday, July 23 in Decorah to face the victor of the District 6 final between Wapsie Valley and South Winneshiek.
“(Pitcher Collin) Kramer pitches very well for them, too,” Miller said. “We’re going to have to play an ‘A’ game … and hope that our guys step up like they did (Tuesday).”