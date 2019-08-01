The 506 Café will be serving lunch for a cause on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Waverly Senior Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Waverly Senior Center will be partnering with the Bremer County Historical Society, whose member volunteers will work the lunch event and share proceeds to benefit both organizations.
The August menu is: grilled brats or pulled chicken sandwich, corn chowder soup, macaroni salad, selection of chips, assorted home baked cakes
“We are happy to welcome a new partner for the 506 Café, and an important institution that keeps alive an interest in local history,” said Cynthia Campbell, chairperson of the Senior Center. “Our aim is to highlight the work of both the Waverly Senior Center and the Bremer County Historical Society — long standing organizations that benefit the citizens of Waverly and the county, while providing diners a chance to share a meal and conversation.”
The Bremer County Historical Society will also be the 506 Café partner in September and October. Jill Everding, president of the Bremer County Historical Society, said this about the new partnership. “We are excited to be a new partner for the 506 Café and support the efforts of the Senior Center. We look forward to the opportunity to share information about the Bremer County Historical Society, as well as the museum we oversee that houses the artifacts that tell the stories of the people who lived, worked and played in Bremer county so many years ago.”
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support the two local non-profit organizations.
Remaining dates for 2019 506 Café lunches are: Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Gift certificates are now available. Call 352-5678 for more information or follow the 506 Café on Facebook.