Grace Beck, of Denver, was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ fall 2020 dean’s list. Beck is majoring in Social Work.
Beck was among more than 600 students named to the fall 2020 dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a term grade-point average of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
