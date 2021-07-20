Beckett Elton Kaufman, 9, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 16, 2021 along with his father at his home.
He was born Jan. 24, 2012, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Andrew K. and Brook M. Kaufman.
Beckett had completed third grade at the Dike New Hartford Elementary. Beckett was a boy of many talents, but his ability to make anyone laugh and smile stood out to all. His contagious laugh would make anyone chuckle. Beckett was sweet, thoughtful, and always kind to others. His nickname to his classmates was “Bucket” because he was a “Bucket Filler” always putting others before himself with compliments and encouragement. You could always find him helping his dad with various projects.
Survived by his mother Brook, of Cedar Falls; siblings, Laikyn, Bode, Quincie, and Rowan Kaufman, all at home; maternal grandparents; Jackie (Bob) Schneider, of Fairbank, and Jim (Jen) Miller, of Hutchinson, Minnesota; paternal grandparents, Lori (Barry) Fortsch, of Readlyn, Kevin (Denise Youngblut) Kaufman, of Fairbank, and Vicki Kaufman, of Fairbank; and great grandparents, Curt and Kay Vorwald, of Fairbank, and Elton Schutte, of Denver.
Preceded in death by his great grandparents, Lori and Carl Schneider, Shirley Schutte, Erv and Lou Fortsch, Wally and Milly Kaufman, Frank and Mary Miller, and step aunt Karina Bruns.
Services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Fairbank. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. at Orchard Hill Church on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.