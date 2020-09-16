WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock swept Oelwein on Tuesday night.
The No. 9-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks won 25-7, 25-11, 25-7.
Junior Avery Beckett led W-SR (15-5) with 20 kills on 21 attempts with no errors for a .952 hitting efficiency rating. Senior Reagan Dahlquist posted five kills, while junior Ashli Harn added four. Sophomore Ellie Thompson tallied three kills.
Junior Sophie Sedgwick paced W-SR with 30 assists, while junior Annika Behrends recorded three assists.
Senior Jenna Willey finished with eight ace serves and was 9 of 10 from behind the service line. Behrends had seven aces and was 21 of 22 serving, while sophomore Anna Stromberg added four aces on 9 of 9 serving. Harn also had an ace. Behrends led the Go-Hawks with nine digs, while Harn had seven and Beckett had six.
“We played well as a team,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “We were able to get everyone involved in the offense and took care of free balls.
“Our serving was aggressive, which led us to have several aces.
“We minimized hitting errors, which made us have a great hitting efficiency.”
W-SR combined for 16 aces and hit .604 as a team.
The Go-Hawks travel to the Boone tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.