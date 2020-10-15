WAVERLY – History was made Tuesday night in Decorah.
Waverly-Shell Rock junior Avery Beckett broke the school record for most kills in one season (482) in a 25-22, 25-23, 25-14 sweep over Decorah. The previous school record of 481 was set by Morgan Kuhrt in 2011. Kuhrt went on to play at Iowa State University in Ames.
With the win, the No. 6-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks won their 23rd Northeast Iowa Conference regular-season championship since the school’s inaugural season in 1985.
“Congrats to the young ladies,” said W-SR coach EaVon Woodin, who has been behind the bench for all 23 conference titles. “They have worked hard to put themselves in this place.
“We still have to keep improving and working hard in practice to make our teammates better and be more consistent without letting our opponents go on small runs. There future goal will be to take one set at a time and win the NEIC tournament.”
Beckett, a University of South Dakota commit, posted a team-best 19 kills in the win over the Vikings – an average of more than six kills per set. Beckett also led the Go-Hawks with two ace serves and was 13 of 14 from beyond the service line.
Junior Ashli Harn added seven kills, while senior Reagan Dahlquist connected on five. Junior Sophie Sedgwick paced W-SR with 35 assists. She now has 851 assists on the season, tops in Class 4A and among the top two out of all classes in the state.
Junior Annika Behrends scooped a team-high 23 digs for the Go-Hawks, while Beckett finished with 12 digs. Dahlquist recorded one solo block and three block assists, while sophomore Ellie Thompson had one block and one block assist. Harn also had an ace serve and added seven digs.
Tuesday was Mental Health Awareness night for Decorah. W-SR bought T-shirts that read “End the Stigma” that both teams wore.
W-SR (31-8) open the NEIC tournament at 5 p.m. today against New Hampton at New Hampton. Rounds Nos. 1-3 will be played today, while the remainder of the tournament is schedule for Saturday in Oelwein.