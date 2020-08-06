MercyOne welcomes Gregory Bedynek, DO, to MercyOne Waterloo Neurosurgery. He is a neurological surgeon who joined MercyOne Medical Group at the end of July.
Dr. Bedynek is excited to be joining the MercyOne team and says, “I have found the people at MercyOne to be kind, enthusiastic and very helpful. I look forward to joining the team!”
Dr. Bedynek earned his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. He completed Internships at Bi-County Community Hospital and Detroit Riverview Hospital in Michigan in 1995 and his Residency in Neurological Surgery at Michigan State University in 2000. Dr. Bedynek completed his Cerebral Vascular and Complex Spine Fellowship at Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2004.
Prior to coming to MercyOne, Dr. Bedynek worked as a Neurological Surgeon at Central Illinois Neuro Health Sciences in Peoria, Illinois, from 2000 to 2003 and at East Tennessee Brain and Spine in Johnson City, Tennessee, from 2004 to 2006. He also worked as a Neurological Surgeon at Mosaic Life Care Neurosurgery and Spine Care in St. Joseph, MO, from 2006 to 2019.
While there are many rewarding aspects of his profession, Dr. Bedynek says, “I really enjoy connecting with my patients and letting them know that I truly care for them and will do whatever it takes to help them in their time of need.”
Dr. Bedynek is originally from Racine, Wisconsin, and currently lives in Waterloo with his wife and two black labs. He enjoys hunting, fishing, bike riding and working out.
You will find Dr. Bedynek at MercyOne Waterloo Neurosurgery, 2710 St. Francis Dr., Suite 110. Call 319-272-5000 to schedule an appointment.