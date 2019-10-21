The ballot for the Janesville city elections includes two races that are essentially unopposed, but both have local figures returning to city government.
David Beenbloosom, who said he’s “worn many hats” for the city over his career, is seeking the mayoral position as current Mayor Sandi Carroll decided to step down. Meanwhile, Ben McAllister is returning to the City Council after a four-year absence, running alongside incumbent Chris Robinson. The other incumbent, Deb Hanson, is not seeking another term.
Beenbloosom, 68, said he has an “extensive background” with the city. He initially joined the Janesville Fire Department in 1974 and shortly thereafter, became a patrolman and later the town’s first full-time employee of the maintenance department and police chief.
In 1979, he took the position of Readlyn police chief, but also was elected on the Janesville City Council, where he served for two terms. He was rehired by the city as public works director in 1988, which he held until 1999.
In 1983, he helped co-found the city’s first responders unit, in which he taught emergency medical services classes. Afterwards, he helped establish similar departments in Plainfield and Readlyn. He retired as director of the Janesville First Responders on Aug. 16, 2011, due to health reasons.
“I’ve got a very strong background in the operations, and I was the first one and actually helped design the job of the public works director,” Beenblossom said. “I just want to see it get back to where it used to be.
“We’ve gotten away from community policing, we’re not getting as much stuff as — everybody always thinks the good ol’ days are better, but I really think we can get back and get a little more open transparency with the public and the city, and there are a lot of things going on.”
He listed that the city is building a new lift station as well as considering the replacement of the Seventh Street Bridge as well as the current renovation and addition of Janesville Consolidated School.
“I want to see it keep moving forward,” he said.
Meanwhile, McAllister, 51, an operations manager with Target Distribution in Cedar Falls, previously served for six years before stepping down in 2015.
“I kind of enjoyed getting involved and being involved and helping to improve things in the community,” McAllister said, “and I thought I’d give it another try.”
He said he wanted to spend more time with his family when he decided to leave the council. He has also served as a First Responder.
“My family was needing more from me than I had to give at the time,” he said. “I had to give something up.
“My kids are almost all out of the house now, and now I thought it was time to maybe get my foot into the water a little bit again and see what happens.”
Robinson, the sole incumbent on the Janesville city ballot this year, did not return repeated messages by press time.
On the issues, Beenblossom said his semiretirement, as he now owns a cabinet and construction business in Janesville, allows him to better serve the needs of the town.
“A lot of times in small towns, the council and mayor, they work out of town during the day, they don’t have time to be deeply involved,” he said. “Since I retired, I’m designated up to half a day, every day to be available should it need to be to assist in things.
“I just think being present and accounted for would be a big thing to help stay on top of things as you’re going on.”
McAllister said among the issues he’d like to handle in his return to the council include debt management and taxes.
“We’d like to try to grow the community,” he said, “try to grow the tax base for residential and businesses.
“We’re a great location, right between Waverly and the Cedar Falls-Waterloo area. We’ve got a lot to offer.”
He added that the people of Janesville is another positive for the city.
“We have a great community,” McAllister said. “We’re a quiet community, but when someone needs help, we’re there. There are a lot of people who have been here a while helping with the city, whether it’s the fire department, the police department, First Responders, even those that work and serve in city offices, they’ve all been here a while, and we all care about the city, and we want things to go right and well and to help make people’s lives that much better if we can.”
Beenblossom said he wants to follow the example of the many different mayors he had served under during his time working for the city.
“I know how it works, but a new face can see things better, and I can be involved more and keep things moving forward,” he said. “I think Sandi has done a great job of getting things going, and with her situation, she was wasn’t going to run for re-election again, so I told her I could step in.
“We’re going to work hand-in-hand to make her programs keep moving forward. That’s my biggest thing is to not let anything drop from lack of interest.”
McAllister said wants to evaluate the needs of Janesville and help respond to them to allow the town to grow.
“I think we’ve got some land that can be developed,” he said. “I think there’s (areas ready) for housing, and even some businesses. I’d like to see that happen. I expect to support the mayor…
“I think that we can continue to improve on what’s happened in the past and tackle some of the problems that have got facing us. … I’m pretty conservative in certain views, but I’m not there for me. I’m there to represent the people who live here in the city.”