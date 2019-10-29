Bel Canto Cedar Valley will present “Love and Light,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly.
The first half of the concert will explore the power of love that conquers hate and feature compositions by Eric Whitacre and Johannes Brahms. The second half of the concert will feature the Aplington-Parkersburg High School Choir and use music by Ola Gjeilo, Rene Clausen, Abbie Betinis, and others intended to enlighten those trapped in darkness.
“Taken together, the concepts of love and light have a deep meaning in the metaphysical world. This concert will take the audience on a journey through difficult and joyous times,” Artistic Director Nick Klemetson said.
Admission is $10 for the hour-long concert. Tickets can be purchased ahead from chorale members, online at www.belcantocedarvalley.org, or at the door.
Bel Canto Cedar Valley (BCCV), founded in 2012, promotes quality choral music in Northeast Iowa, explores the breadth of choral repertoire, advances new choral music from regional composers, and encourages music as a life-long passion. BCCV members come from communities all around the Cedar Valley including Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly, Hudson, Denver, Parkersburg, New Hartford, Reinbeck, and many others. Visit www.belcantocedarvalley.org for more information.
This concert is made possible through generous support from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Guernsey Foundation, and the Lincoln Savings Bank Foundation.