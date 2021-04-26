Don’t even try to compete with Diana Blake.
Those who may have entertained the thought, albeit good-naturedly, always find themselves in a predicament — the beloved Waverly music teacher is in a category of her own, and therefore beyond anyone’s reach.
Light on her feet at 79, she welcomes me to her home on the occasion of an award she has just received — the Karl L. King Distinguished Service Award for retired band directors presented by the Iowa Bandmasters Association — honoring her many accomplishments.
“I can zip up these stairs pretty fast,” she told me as she disappears upward from her basement studio. “I do it about 20 times a day.”
It shows.
She moves at neck breaking speed at home or at the aisles at Fareway, or, just rushing from one errand to the next.
Her days are full. She loves plants and several pots, including a jade, add a fresh accent to her studio downstairs.
“My mother loved plants,” she said.
Perhaps that is the reason why Diana waters the plants in the Waverly Public Library once a week and occasionally re-pots the ones that need TLC.
“That way the staff doesn’t have to worry about it,” she said.
In 2003, she retired from the Waverly-Shell Rock as the instrumental music teacher at the elementary and junior high school levels, after 38 years of service.
“It seemed it was the time for the kids to have a new teacher, and it was time for me to look for other activities,” she said of her decision to turn to next page of her life’s score. “In retirement, the bell doesn’t ring, and I can pursue what I want.”
But she did not stay away from music.
In short order, in May of 2004, she took on the directorship of the UNI New Horizons Band, which, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, had approximately 90 musicians of all walks of life and ranging in age from 50 to several members in their early 90s.
By all accounts, Diana is a conductor at heart.
“Adults, just like kids, they want to feel secure in what they are doing,” she said. “They want direction.”
An Osceola native, Diana started playing the clarinet as a freshman in high school, which she says was later than most kids. She picked up the bassoon as a junior in college.
To this day, she stays in touch with her professor at Drake University, Dr. James Luke.
“He is in the early 90s, we have to stay in touch,” she said. “We talk about music and people we know.”
Diana has filled her time with private lessons with area students who are interested in the oboe and the bassoon.
During the pandemic, she and her students observed strictly the social distancing protocols, with her sitting by the bottom of the stairs and the student across the room by the patio door.
“Students have been very good about social distancing and mask wearing,” she said.
During the pandemic, like many other musicians, Diana missed rehearsals and live music events, and while memories of them helped sustain the spirit a bit, she yearned for the moment when “all musicians can get back together in a public performance.”
On Tuesday and Thursday of this week, the New Horizons Band will be performing socially distanced and the performance, which will include a tribute to World War II songs, will live streamed on the UNI website.
“I’m looking forward to municipal bands being active this summer in person in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly,” she said. “The band’s not only our chance to enjoy music, but also enjoy social times.”
She serves on several boards, including the Wesley Foundation.
Diana said she feels honored to have earned the award. It is one of many that are displayed on the wall of her studio.
“There is a bond with musicians,” she said. “Teachers and their students. It’s truly a family. I don’t think you will find this with math teachers. In music, we connect as if we were a family as well as comrades.”
“I have looked back on the things I have done and the things I like to do,” she said. “I am totally happy with what I have done. It’s been a great run and I wouldn’t have traded it for any other life.”