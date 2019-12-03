In November 1958, Donna, Steve, and I moved into a modest 1½-story house which we purchased in Charles City on Charles Street, in a neighborhood of young families. It was a good place to be where everyone was friendly and there were lots of children all around us.
As New Year’s Eve approached, Donna and I were invited to celebrate with all the neighbors at the Ben and Imelda Krall home to welcome in the New Year with an evening of fun. Ben met us at the door and quickly ushered us into a bedroom to put our jackets on the bed. To my surprise, he shut the door and let us in on a secret.
At that time Donna was four-month pregnant with Judy, and Ben said, “I want to tell you what’s going to happen when everyone is here.” I thought he was just playing the good host – but he had lots more to tell us. He said that Ron Huard, a neighbor who was coming to the party, and he were the best of friends, and that the two of them had practiced a staged-fighting act which they were going to perform. The act, Ben said, would be a loud argument between them that would reach the point where they pushed each other around the house, and when they got to the open door to the basement, Ron was to shove Ben down the steps.
For a moment Ben looked at Donna and said, “It’s just an act. I don’t want to alarm you so that your pregnancy will be harmed. Is that going to be okay with you?” Donna was a bit puzzled but told him it would be okay.
Soon the little house was bustling with neighbors. In the living room, loud talking and yelling erupted between Ben and Ron, which got the attention of the guests. It was obvious to me that the concerned guests didn’t have the slightest idea that the outburst was only an act as Ben and Ron started pushing and shoving each other – careening from room to room. At the open door to the basement, Ron yelled and screamed, “I’ve had it with you!” and pushed Ben down the steps. Ben rolled to the floor below. Ron ran down the steps, grabbed Ben off the floor, and the fight was on. Ben, coming off the floor, punched Ron which knocked Ron flat on his back on top of the ping pong table. Then Ben jumped on top of him and started to pummel him. But the men guests who had followed the fighters down the steps pulled Ben off Ron and said, “Break it up!” Fearful that the party was over before it started, one guest said, “Geez – what a way to start the New Year.”
But now Ben and Ron were on their feet standing next to each other, arms around each other and laughing told everyone, “Hey, we were just pretending.” And indeed they were, but it was done as professionally as any fight scene that ever came out of Hollywood. And for Donna and me, it was a great way to be spending New Year’s Eve with our fun neighbors.
After the premier of Ben and Ron’s staged fight on New Year’s Eve, they took their pretend fight production on the road, so to speak, to several business places in Charles City: grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, and you name it. It was well over two months of virtually entertaining everyone in Charles City before they closed their show. However, on occasion they could be persuaded to come out of retirement to perform to an audience which was not aware of their staged fight.
As close neighbors, Ben and I became good friends, and as the years went by, I had the pleasure of experiencing a whole lot more of Ben’s shenanigans. The stories in next week’s paper are some of them.