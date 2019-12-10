A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION
As the sun began its morning climb promising a glorious Memorial Day holiday in Charles City, activity on Charles Street was coming alive. A dozen men, who lived backyard-to-backyard on Charles and Oliver Streets, were carrying heavy wooden picnic tables to the backyard grassy party area. It was the first step in preparations for our annual neighborhood Memorial Day celebration which numbered about 75 people and included a whole bunch of pre-teen kids.
As the morning wore on, activity at the party site bustled with neighbors bringing everything needed for a good old fashioned get-together: lawn chairs; umbrellas; grills; coolers for both food, beer, and pop; and game equipment for volleyball and football.
When the sun reached its zenith and noon came with a gentle breeze, so did the mountains of food and drink and the good times rolled. Our party was an all-afternoon and well-into-a-late-night affair. When the last bottle of beer was downed, we all headed home leaving everything out for cleanup the next day after a good nights sleep and a late morning sleep-in.
However, Ben Krall had other plans. At 5:00 a.m. he was marching through all the neighbor’s backyards stopping at each open bedroom window and loudly blowing his old saxophone to the tune of “How Dry I Am.” So much for sleeping in!
THE CHALLENGE
The big classified ad which ran for two weeks in the Charles City Press read: “Charles City’s Mystery Basketball team hereby challenges the Jaycee Basketball Team to a game on Sunday, Feb. 6 at the Manual Arts Gym at 2 p.m.”
All during the days prior to the challenged game time, members of the Jaycee team tried their best to find out who was on the mystery team, but no one was talking, and the suspense mounted each day until February 6 finally came.
Ben Krall was the mastermind behind the challenge caper, and he did a fantastic job of recruiting a group of old has-been players to go up against the vaunted, youthful Jaycee team. And, besides that, he was able to keep the mystery team members names a complete secret. There were ten on the mystery team with Ben being the player/coach together with Don, Gallus, and Gale Wandro, myself, and five others I don’t recall.
It wasn’t until we burst out of our locker room and took the floor that the Jaycees knew who they were up against. But when they saw us all decked out in green T-shirts, they almost went into convulsions laughing at our rag-tag group of over-the-hill-old-timers. But their laughter quickly faded as we did in-and-out substitutions with nearly every single up-and-down-the-court-run – a strategy that paid off enabling us to keep up with the youngsters on the Jaycee team.
At half-time we even led by six points and Dick Siefkes, the Jaycee coach, evidently had lots to say to his team in the locker room because they came out for the second half a sober but determined bunch of guys. When the game finally ended with age giving way to youth, the Jaycees were the winner but only by three points. But our mystery team proudly felt good as our opponents “derision” had changed to “respect”.
THE PAINT SAGA
When Andy and Diane Melrose moved to our Charles City neighborhood on Charles Street, we gained another off-the-wall character as Andy and Ben Krall quickly teamed up doing all kinds of wacky antics. What one of that duo didn’t come up with some crazy thing to pull off, the other one did. And, as neighbors to that pair of jokesters, we had to be wary not knowing what they would do next. Nevertheless, it was fun to be privileged witnesses to their constant pranks.
One summer the Melrose’s vacationed in northern Minnesota revisiting their old stomping grounds in the Silver Bay area. With the Melrose’s out-of-town for a couple of weeks, Ben couldn’t resist the opportunity to pull off an unbelievable stunt on his prankster buddy.
Ben got all of us neighbors together and laid out his plan – a plan that involved painting Melrose’s nice one-story house. It was not an ordinary project that Ben described to us – but one with a wrinkle that was close to, if not criminal. Ben said, “Everyone bring whatever paint you have stashed at home regardless of the color it might be and helter-skelter splash it on all over Melrose’s house.” When we finished our dastardly deed, the house looked god-awful – enough to bring a parade of gawkers from all over town to see the house-of-many colors.
Later, when the Melrose’s returned home, they were stunned at their house’s terrible transformation. Andy knew right away who the culprit was but none of us neighbors, who were complicit in the caper, were ever privy to what Andy unloaded on Ben. Of course, in every story of conflict there is a resolution and so, the Melrose house was repainted by all for us – in a pleasant, single color that the Melrose’s selected.