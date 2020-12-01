A benefit drive-through soup lunch is planned in Clarksville for the family of Tom Clark.
Tom was diagnosed with cancer in May of this year, and immediately began an aggressive battle. The benefit was in the planning stages when he passed away Nov. 22 at the age of 62. Clark was a longtime insurance agent in the community until the diagnosis, as well as a volunteer, coach and active community member.
The drive-through soup lunch will be held at the Clarksville AMVETS Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Churches in the community are making the homemade soups including chili, chicken noodle, and vegetable beef. The hot and ready to eat soup will be served with bread, crackers, and a dessert.
To accommodate social distancing, those attending are asked to watch for signs to direct them into line for fast and safe service to their vehicle. Free-will donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go to the family to assist with medical and other expenses. Additional take-home baked items may also be available for purchase.
An account has been established at Iowa State Bank in Clarksville for those wishing to make a monetary donation, but are unable to attend the benefit event. Please mail your donation to the bank at P.O. Box 99, Clarksville, Iowa 50619. Make checks payable to Tom Clark Benefit. Anyone with questions can contact benefit organizers Katie Jo Funk at 319-239-5227 or Jeff Kolb at 319-239-0633.