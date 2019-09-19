A benefit supper and silent auction will be held on Oct. 5 for the family of Jeff Sherburne, who recently passed away at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer.
The event was in the planning stages as Sherburne was dealing with several complications during his treatment for bladder cancer, which he was diagnosed with in March. Recent tests had indicated the cancer had spread, and only hours after returning home to begin hospice care, Jeff passed away peacefully on Sept. 5. Jeff was a 27-year volunteer for the Clarksville fire department.
The benefit will be held at the C.A.R.D. Country Club, which is located 2 miles south of Clarksville on Iowa Highway 188. A silent auction will start at noon and close at 8 p.m. Dozens of items will be available, including merchandise from NFL and college sports teams, some of which are autographed. You will also find a large variety of new products along with gift certificates donated by area businesses, hand crafted décor, farm fresh meat, and much more from friends and the community.
A steak sandwich supper will be served from 5-9 p.m. or until sold out. Hamburgers will also be available. The meal will include potato salad or chips, homemade desserts, and more, including drinks. Carry-outs will be available. There will be seating both inside the clubhouse banquet hall and outdoors under a large tent.
A golf tournament will start in the morning, but registration has ended as the tournament is filled to capacity for teams. An account was recently opened at Iowa State Bank in Clarksville for those wishing to make a monetary donation, but are unable to attend the benefit event. Anyone with questions, or those wanting to donate something to the silent auction, please call (319) 239-0633.