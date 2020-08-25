The Waverly Exchange Club, in partnership with Waverly Health Center, The Wartburg-Waverly Wellness Center and Thrivent – Monica Severson is hosting a virtual Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse the week of Sept. 21 through 27. The event includes a half marathon, 10K and 5K.
Due to the pandemic and the need to protect the health of our runners and club members, the club is moving the Best Dam Run to a virtual event. Now, more than ever, local organizations need financial help to continue serving families, children and individuals.
Anytime between Sept. 21 and 27, participants will run or walk the distance they register for. Results will be posted after Sept. 27.
Participant T-shirts, pullovers and medals will be available for pick-up approximately three weeks after the virtual race ends. Because the event is virtual, prizes or awards will not be offered for 2020.
Proceeds from the run will benefit local Waverly Exchange Club causes including: Friends of the Family, Allison Area Foster Parents, LSI – Bremwood Campus, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Northeast Iowa Community Action, Period of Purple at Waverly Health Center, Retrieving Freedom, Habitat for Humanity, Waverly Child Care, Waverly Area Veterans Program and the Go-Hawk Pack Program.
For more information and to register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/BestDamRun or WaverlyExchangeClub.org. Call Waverly Health Center at 319-483-4075 with questions or e-mail WaverlyExchangeClub@gmail.com.