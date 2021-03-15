Betty Struck, 83, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Betty Jean Struck was born on May 4, 1937, the daughter of Leslie W. and Gladys E. (Pape) Huck in Jefferson Township Bremer County. She was baptized on May 29, 1937 at home by Rev. Louis Walper and confirmed on March 18, 1951 at St. John Lutheran Church, Spring Fountain Sumner by Rev. E.O. Weiss. She attended school at Iowa Public Schools, Bremer county, St. Paul’s Parochial School in Readlyn, St. John’s Parochial School in Sumner and graduated from Sumner High School in Sumner. Betty participated in vocal music, Pep Club and student council while in school. On April 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to Charles Wilfred Struck at St. John Lutheran Church, Spring Fountain Sumner. Betty worked at Lutheran Mutual in Waverly and for the Bremer County Extension Services until retiring on January 31, 1997.
She was a member of the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly, Maxfield Merry Maids 4-H Club in Readlyn and the Biz-E-Bees 4-H Club in Tripoli. Betty loved to garden and read, however her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors are her husband, Charles Struck of Waverly, Iowa; four children, Stephen (Katie) Struck of Dubuque, Carolee (Darol) DeSotel of Waverly, Jeffrey (Renee) Struck of Waverly and Charles (Dena) Struck Jr. of Ely; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Ann (Duane) Bahlmann of Waverly; brother, Clarence (Rosemary) Huck of Waverly; and sister-in-law, Shirley Huck of La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Larry and Eugene Huck and by a grandson, Jon Drury.
Funeral service was held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon M. Ellingworth officiating. The funeral service was live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home and St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Facebook pages. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be in Harlington Cemetery at a future date. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly without the family present. Masks and social distancing were required for all services. Memorials may be directed to the Struck Family for charities designated by the family. Online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is in charge of arrangements for Betty Struck.