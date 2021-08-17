Betty Lou Schwake, 83, of Tripoli, died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner with Rev. Tanner Post officiating. Private family burial will precede the funeral service Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery-Sigel, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. There will also be an opportunity to greet the family at the church Friday from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation, or if you choose to send a floral arrangement, the family suggests The Wild Rose in Sumner. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Betty Lou, daughter of Clarence and Doris (Wilhelms) Nerge, was born March 3, 1938, in Sumner, Iowa. She was baptized March 30, 1938, and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli on April 6, 1952. During her teenage years, she met Harold Haverkamp while the two attended Luther League at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Betty Lou graduated from Tripoli High School as Valedictorian in 1956. Following high school, she took a position with the federal government in Washington, D.C. Following one year in Washington, D.C., and Harold’s service, the couple was united in marriage June 30, 1957, at Grace Lutheran Church. To this union, three children were born: Dwight, Joan and Kay. The couple farmed in the Douglas Township area for many years. Betty Lou worked for Redi-Mix, Koehring, American Savings Bank, and First National Bank, from where she retired. In addition to working at the banks, she was the bookkeeper for Harold’s businesses, the Car Wash and Fertilizer Co. Betty Lou was a longtime faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Siegel, where she taught Sunday School, Bible School, served with the Ladies’ Aid, and made the Church’s banner. In addition to volunteering at the church, she was a 4-H Leader and Cub Scout Leader. Betty Lou was involved in the Tripoli German Band and was involved in the Tripoli Variety Show for many years. Harold’s death occurred in 2006. On April 18, 2009, she married Paul Schwake at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain. After many years as a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church-Siegel, she became a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain. In addition to being a seamstress, Betty Lou enjoyed gardening and in her later years, Aquasize and weekly gatherings with the friends she made there.
Something that was very dear to Betty Lou, was volunteering for Bridget’s Cradles, a non-profit organization that provides hospitals with knitted and crocheted cradles to hold babies who were born into Heaven. Her talent as a seamstress and willingness to help others was a great benefit to Bridget’s Cradles. Betty Lou lived a life of volunteering and dedicating herself to helping others and that continues. Her selfless act of being a donor has the potential to impact the lives of up to seventy five people.
Betty Lou is survived by her three children Dwight (Leslie) Haverkamp, of Dumont, Joan (Terry) Johnson, of Cedar Falls, and Kay (Timothy) Joebgen, of Greene; 11 grandchildren, Alicia (Tony) Junk, Kourtney Hearn, Autumn (Austin) Gerber, Kale Haverkamp, Stacy Jo (Craig) Kearney, Amanda Schweer, Emily (Blaze) Shedenhelm, Josie Johnson, Calli (Daniel) Martinson, Miranda and Teryn Joebgen; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Olga “Trudy” (Terry Davis) Harral, of Des Moines; sisters-in-law Esther Meier, of Arkansas, and Elaine Meihost, of Waterloo; two step-children, Linda Vold (Joe Hanig) and Dennis (Cheryl) Schwake; four step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchidlren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Schwake in 2020; sister Jackie Davis in 1983; brothers-in-law, Leander Harral and Raymond Davis; and several other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.