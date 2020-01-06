Betty J. Scharnhorst, 80, of Sumner, formerly of Tripoli, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Betty was born October 2, 1939, in rural Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Hilda (Nuehring) Vanderhoef. She was baptized June 9, 1940 and attended Cowell School. She was united in marriage to Alvin Girkin, to this union five children were born. The couple later divorced. On July 30, 1982, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Scharnhorst at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. Betty worked as an insurance agent in Waterloo and later in Waverly with Grant Insurance.
She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. She loved her family and gardening, especially flowers. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her husband, Lloyd Scharnhorst of Sumner, four children; Rebecca (Jon) Sieve of Aurora, Colorado, Rodney (Lynn Lemanski) Girkin of Madison, Wisconsin, Laure (Mike) Meyer of Sumner and Kathy (Scott) Fish of Waverly, 10 grandchildren; Hannah (Joshua) Sanders of Mansfield, Texas, Olivia (boyfriend Adam Horst) Sieve of Aurora, Colorado, Sarah (fiancée Scott Patterson) Girkin of Kalispell, Montana and Daniel Girkin of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kaleigh (Bill) Ganske of Santa Barbara, California, Alyssa Meyer of Hanoi, Vietnam, Lindsey Meyer of Iowa City, Brandon Meyer of Cedar Falls, Kelsey (Nick) Maynard of Mount Pleasant, Jaclyn Fish of Waverly, 4 great grandchildren; Noah, Madelyn, Mary and Emma Sanders of Mansfield, Texas, one sister; Darlene Kuhlers of West Union, one sister-in-law; Lois Scharnhorst of Lake Havasu, Arizona and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a son, Steve Girkin, parents Hilda Hodge and Floyd Vanderhoef, stepfather Willis Hodge,father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Ida Oberheu Scharnhorst nephew Russ Piehl, brothers and sisters-in-law, Burton and Lavonne Piehl, Leroy Scharnhorst, Duane Kuhlers, Robert Sekander and Bud Girkin, and an infant brother.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas, with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187