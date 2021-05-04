Beverly “Babs” Rose Ormston, 94, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday night, May 1, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Babs was born May 11, 1926, in Jesup, Iowa, the daughter of Elsie Bertha (Hoeft) and Dewey Edward Walker. She attended country schools near Jesup and Dunkerton and then the Janesville School District, graduating in 1944. Babs did clerical work for Rath Packing Company and Black’s Department Store and on March 11, 1945, she was united in marriage to Richard Lyle Ormston at the Janesville Methodist Church. In March of 1945, Dick entered the United States Army, and Babs moved with him to several different Army bases and worked in the Army offices. In October of 1946, the couple returned to Waverly and began farming. They farmed together for over 50 years and retired in 1997.
Babs is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Dick; two daughters, Dana Bogle, of Brocton, Illinois, and Danise Schweer, of Waverly; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marie Larson, and Mary Margaret (David) Beidelman; brother-in-law, Bill (Cindy) Ormston; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert (Lily) Walker; son-in-law, Eugene “Gene” Schweer; brothers-in-law, Bob (Betty) Ormston and Bill Larson; and sisters-in-law, Grace (Milt) Westendorf and Lavon (Ralph) Juhl.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly, with Pastor Ronald Bupp officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Heritage United Methodist Church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. The service will be livestreamed on Kaiser-Corson Facebook Page. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to Bab’s family for later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.