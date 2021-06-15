The Beyond Pink TEAM is hosting its first in-person “Meet, Mingle and Learn” event since the beginning of the pandemic.
Women living with cancer are invited to join us from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the smaller shelter at Gateway Park, corner of Lincoln and North Main Streets in Cedar Falls.
This free event is open to women living with any type cancer diagnosis. Activities are planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m., but the presentation will be from 6-6:45 p.m. There will be light refreshments provided by Panera Bakery available.
Since this is the first meeting in person, since the pandemic began in 2020, there is no planned speaker. It is just an opportunity to get together, face to face, and talk about how everyone is doing. There are small picnic tables at the shelter, but participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for social distancing. Masks are optional, as we will be outside. Pre-packaged snacks will be available.
For more information about the “Meet, Mingle and Learn” All Cancer Support Group, call Angela Hamilton at 319-231-3143 or Dee Hughes at 319-504-6492; or go to the Beyond Pink TEAM website at www.cedarvalleybreastcancer.org.
The Beyond Pink TEAM is part of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee, and is a non-profit organization made possible by the collaborative efforts of many health organizations, businesses and dedicated individuals’ throughout the Cedar Valley. The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. Going beyond pink ribbons, beyond pink light bulbs, beyond pink trinkets; Beyond Pink, we accomplish our mission by Taking action, Educating, Advocating and Making a difference.