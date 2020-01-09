The Beyond Pink TEAM is hosting its next “Meet, Mingle and Learn” event from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists building, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls.
This month’s topic will be “Telling Your Story: Sarah and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.” Our speaker will be cancer survivor, Sarah Corkery. She will tell her story of her cancer diagnosis, and how she is living with cancer, and she will invite others in attendance to share how they choose to tell their story.
This free event is open to women living with any type cancer diagnosis. Activities are planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m., but the presentation will be from 6-6:45 p.m. There will be light refreshments provided.
The schedule for the evening is: 4:30–5 p.m.: Refreshments and table discussions begin, 5–5:45 p.m.: Table Discussions, 5:45-6:45 p.m.: “Telling Your Story” by Sarah Corkery, 6:45-7 p.m.: Wrap up and final questions.
For more information about the “Meet, Mingle and Learn” Cancer Survivor Event call Gabbi DeWitt at 319-292- 2225 or Dee Hughes at 319-504-6492; or go to the Beyond Pink TEAM website at www.cedarvalleybreastcancer.org.
The Beyond Pink TEAM is part of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee, and is a non-profit organization made possible by the collaborative efforts of many health organizations, businesses and dedicated individuals’ throughout the Cedar Valley. The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities. Going beyond pink ribbons, beyond pink light bulbs, beyond pink trinkets; Beyond Pink, we accomplish our mission by Taking action, Educating, Advocating and Making a difference.