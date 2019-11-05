The Black Hawk Children’s Theater announced auditions for “The Frog Prince of Spamalot” by Edith Weiss, produced in arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc.
The BHCT production will be under the direction of Anita Ross. Audition dates will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 in the WCP/BHCT Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo. Performance dates will be Feb. 21-29, 2020.
The characters available are:
HYRONOMOUS A. FROG (Male, 10-15) Out of place frog who doesn’t really feel like belongs in the bog.
GLORIA GOODWITCH (Female, 15+) No nonsense good witch who helps Hyronomous.
PRINCESS GLADIOLA (Female, 13-17) Bratty, snobby oldest princess.
PRINCESS TULIP (Female, 11-14) Loves sports and bold; she’s the third oldest princess.
PRINCESS VIOLET (Female, 10-12) Gentle, kind, and soft-spoken youngest princess.
PRINCESS PEONY (Female, 10-13) Science-loving bookworm; fourth oldest princess.
PRINCESS ROSE (Female, 11-15) Sassy second oldest princess.
DELPHINIUM (Female, 10-16) Kind and patient handmaiden to all the princesses, she is overworked and underappreciated.
SIR LANCELOT PANCELOT (male 11-17) Stuck-up and pompous knight.
ARTHUR THE PAGE (male 10-15) Page to Lancelot, he is almost as stuck-up.
COOK (Male or Female, 13 and older) Cooks for the castle, has resigned herself to dealing with all the unusual personalities in the castle.
AUNT QUEEN BEA (Female, 16 and older) Absent-minded though go-natured and no-nonsense queen.
BERTHA (Female, 13 and older) Aunt Queen Bea’s personal maid; she knows how unusual life in the castle can be.
Some roles may be doubled. Ages are approximate.
Hyronomous thinks he is a normal frog living a lonely life in a bog and eating flies. Though he doesn’t much like flies and he doesn’t really have any frog friends. Poor Hyronomous is lonely and alone until Gloria the Good Witch appears and tells him he has been cursed by an evil witch and is really a prince trapped in a frog’s body. When she encourages him to go to Spamalot to find the friend and maiden who can break the curse.
Auditions will consist of performing selections from the script (cold reads) and improv games. Please come prepared to move.
WCP/BHCT is committed to a policy of open auditions. Our success depends on the full participation of talented people, regardless of their race, creed, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Scripts will be available for a week-long perusal with a $10 deposit. Please stop by the WCP/BHCT Walker Building during normal business hours (Tuesday-Friday, 10am-6pm) to pick up a script.
WCP holds auditions for ‘Wait Until Dark’
Auditions for the Waterloo Community Playhouse production of “Wait Until Dark” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
This is a new adaptation of the classic thriller where a newly blind woman is stalked by a trio of criminals.
Roles include: Susan Hendrix (a strong willed blind woman), Sam Hendrix (her husband), Mike Talman (a con-man), Sergeant Carlino (a small-time grifter), Harry Roat (a master criminal) and Gloria (an insecure young girl).
Performances dates are Jan. 24t-Feb. 1, 2020. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. (Monologues are welcome as well.)